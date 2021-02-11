Global 3D & 4D technology Market to Collect $198.0 billion By 2025

The 3D & 4D technology market was valued at USD 198.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 467.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. To simplify activities, the integration of innovative and advanced products into current work environments is rapidly becoming an important method for improving the efficiency of business processes.

Over the forecast period, the global 3D & 4D technology market is expected to experience substantial growth. With their increased application in the engineering, entertainment and healthcare industries, 3D & 4D technologies are being widely acclaimed. They may be used for applications that are industrial, consumer, governmental or otherwise.

The rising gaming and entertainment industry is one of the factors leading to the development of the 3D & 4D technology market. The production of 3D movies enhances the income of the 3D technology industry.

Trends:

Many viewers go for movies with 3D motion pictures and interactive effects as a leisure experience nowadays. 3D is the standard technique used for visual effects, with new advances in 3D animation and an upsurge in computer-based graphics. There are many approaches to 3D animation in videos, such as physical effects in movies and hand-drawn animation. It is 3D that is now considered as the future of visual material for broadcasting in all these respects.

A research undertaken by 3D Hubs, a manufacturing logistics network, reported in 2018 that 3D printers & apps and 3D printing service providers gained, by segment, more than 50% share of the market for 3D & 4D technology.

Once used mainly for entertainment, 3D & 4D processing is now rapidly being used in numerous sectors such as healthcare, education and manufacturing, pushing the industry in turn. In addition, the manufacture or production of individualised parts and components to satisfy the needs of the small-scale industry contributes greatly to the development of the existing demand for 3D&4D manufacturing.

Market Drivers:

4D printing technology is an innovative 3D printing method in which it is possible to programme the material used for printing to modify its form and to morph according to the natural environment. In terms of different goods and services, the advancement of 4D technologies is considered to be a game changer in the 3D and 4D technology markets. In the film industry, one of the key uses of 4D technologies is more precisely, in 4D theatres.

The advancement of technology is a capital-intensive operation, with 4D printing technology receiving investment from different universities due to its possible production benefits. There is increasing awareness of the ‘time’ factor of 3D printing and universities such as Birmingham, Bristol, Durham, Edinburgh, Napier, Leeds, Warwick, and York are discussing the idea.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in 3D/4D technology market are:

3D System Corporate

LG Electronics

Dolby Laboratories

Barco N.V.

Samsung Electronics

Hexagon

Dassault Systems

Google Inc.

Recent News:

Recent Developments

In November 2020, FARO Technologies, Inc. launched WebShare software enterprise, an extension of the FARO Webshare platform.

In September 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets. The tablet has inbuilt Clip Studio Paint EX, a drawing app that can extract lines from 3D data.

In February 2020, Hexagon AB signed an agreement to acquire UK-based Romax Technology Limited. The acquisition aims to enable Hexagon AB to meet the growing need for electrification and provide their automotive and aerospace customers with integrated tools to develop the next generation of energy-efficient electric vehicles.

In October2019, Dassault Systèmes acquired Medidata Solutions, known for clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions that power smarter development and commercialization of treatments.

In November 2018, GE Healthcare partnered with VA Puget Sound Health Care System to accelerate the use of 3D imaging inpatient care

