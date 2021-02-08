Global 3D & 4D Technology Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025)

The global 3D & 4D Technology market was valued at USD 198.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 467.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/3d-and-4d-technology-market/request-sample

Rising demand for 3D technology in the entertainment industry contributes to the growth of the market.

On the basis of end user, the global 3D & 4D technology markets is categorized into healthcare, entertainment & media, education, and others. Healthcare spending is on the rise, with over 80% of it government funded. In health services, in reconstructive medicine, 3D printing is used. The healthcare vertical is expected to expand profitably throughout the projected period as more 3D products are used for simulation and proper diagnosis.

APAC is the fastest expanding 3D technology industry and in the near future it holds a huge market opportunity for 3D applications. Developing economies such as India and China are major countries that have a huge potential for 3D technology applications in the APAC field. In the APAC region, Japan is another big market for 3D technology. Rising sales levels, lifestyle changes, and the need for faster manufacturing technologies are some of the major drivers responsible for spurring demand for APAC 3D technology.

Some of the major players operating in the global market include 3D System Corporate, LG Electronics, Dolby Laboratories, Barco N.V., Samsung Electronics, Hexagon, Dassault Systems, and Google Inc.

More from VynZ Research

Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric vehicle communication controller market is expected to reach USD 374.1 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. The global electric vehicle communication controller market is growing at a noteworthy pace, due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicle and several government initiatives taken across the globe. Among the vehicle type segment, passenger cars contribute major share to the market. With the occurrence of high-power batteries in the automotive industry, the demand for fast charging has accelerated rapidly. This, as a result, will boost the demand for fast charging type in the passenger vehicle sector.

Global Electric Vehicle Component Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric vehicle component market was valued at USD 22.5 billion in 2018. Government support for electric vehicle adoption, increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and reducing cost of components, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global electric vehicle component market are Siemens AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric bus charging station market is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric buses in public transportation system, supporting government initiatives and schemes, and growing investment towards charging station infrastructure, propelling the growth of the market.

Source: VynZ Research

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter