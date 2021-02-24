Global $3.38+ Bn Ceramic Armor Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations | RCMR

In-depth study on Ceramic Armor Market 2020 report offers market share, size, growth rate, statistics, and revenue trends data at country, region and global level along with competitive benchmarking analysis of key market players, detailed analysis of key market growth drivers, restraints, opportunity, trends along with COVID-19 impact analysis: ReportCrux Market Research.

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Ceramic Armor Market by Material Type (Silicon Carbide, Alumina, Aluminium Nitride, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Boron Carbide and Others); by Application (Vehicle Armor, Marine Armor, Body Armor, Aircraft Armor and Others): Global Forecast, 2020 – 2027”.

Ceramic Armor Market Size:

According to the report, global demand for ceramic armor market was valued at approximately USD 1.92 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.38 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 7.4% between 2020 and 2027.

In order to Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report, Request for a Sample copy of the report at:

https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Ceramic-Armor-Market

Market Overview:

Ceramic armors are majorly used in personal armors and armored vehicles and help resist the projectile penetration. Ceramic armors offer compressive strength, hardness and are lightweight as compared to metal alloy armors. Materials commonly used in making of ceramic armors are alumina, silicon carbide, boron carbide and titanium diboride etc. A wide range of ceramic armor designs are available ranging from monolithic plates to three dimensional complex matrices.

Evolution has been seen for ceramic armors from many decades. Major companies are focusing on further improvements in the ballistic performance through optimization of ceramic properties and characteristics. A large number of variations can include use of multipiece or perforated ceramic components, low temperature ceramic bonding to achieve high performance, functional gradation of microstructures etc.

Armor design and modelling continues to be important and crucial step in the development of improved and lighter armor materials. The research is expected to continue at a moderate pace owing to increasing demand for more efficient and lightweight armor configurations to deal with variety of threats.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing expenditure by governments in modernization and improving protection to their military by many countries worldwide is projected to drive the ceramic armor market growth. Additionally, lower weight and design flexibility of the ceramics makes it most suitable for manufacturing body armors and thus are widely preferred as inserts in soft ballistic vests.

Cross-border disputes among many countries and increasing terror activities in many parts of the globe are other major factors driving the growth of global ceramic armor market.

Growth Restraints and Challenges:

High-cost, design complexities and rising number of substitutes to ceramic armors such as para-aramid ceramic synthetic fibers and polypropylene can limit the overall market growth in the coming years. Also, developing ceramic armor with efficient and lightweight configurations to deal with variety of threats is major challenge.

Growth Avenues:

Rise in advancements in the defence sector, increasing investments in R&D by various countries and growing number of new innovations in the field of manufacturing ceramic are projected to open new growth opportunities for the ceramic armor market.

“Final Report will cover a detailed analysis regarding the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Segmental Analysis:

The global market for the ceramic armor is segmented based on into the material type, application and region.

Based on the Material Type, the global market is segmented into Alumina, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Boron Carbide, Aluminium Nitride and Others. Silicon Carbide material type segment was the largest segment in 2019 whereas Boron Carbide segment will showcase fastest growth in the coming years due to its superior properties.

Based on the Application, the global market is segmented into Body Armor, Vehicle Armor, Aircraft Armor, Marine Armor and Others. Body armor application segment held largest revenue share of global in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

North Americawas the largest regional market for ceramic armors in 2019 and accounted for almost 42% revenue share.

North America has strongest defense and military in the world. Increasing terror threats in past few years has accredited to demand for high quality, technologically advanced ceramic armors with lower prices. Also use of advanced weapons and ammunition system boost the demand for ceramic armors in this region.

U.S. was the largest country level markets in North America ceramic armor market. Increasing spending on development of efficient and advanced ceramic armors for both personnel and vehicles has boosted market growth in the U.S.

Europe was second largest regional market. Increasing demand for lightweight armors, growing focus on soldier survival are major factors supporting growth in European region. France, Germany, Italy are prominent country level markets in European ceramic armor market. Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions will showcase moderate growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit fastest growth for ceramic armors in the coming years. India and China are most prominent country level market supporting growth of Asia Pacific ceramic armors market. Increasing terrorist activities, cross border disputes, focus on soldier survival are major factors that has prompted for modernization of military and defence sector.

Global Ceramic Armor Companies:

Here are the best key companies in Global Ceramic Armor Market.

ArmorWorks (U.S.)

CeramTec (Germany)

Ceradyne (U.S.)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

CoorsTek Inc (U.S.)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands)

M Cubed Technologies (U.S.)

Point Blank Enterprises (U.S.)

Safariland LLC (U.S.)

BAE Systems (UK)

3M Company (US)

Others

Global Ceramic Armor Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Alumina

Silicon Carbide

Ceramic Matrix Composite

Boron Carbide

Aluminium Nitride

Others

By Application

Body Armor

Vehicle Armor

Aircraft Armor

Marine Armor

Others (Civilians; Bank, Offices, Personal Cars)

Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?

https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Ceramic-Armor-Market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Models

2.3. Research limitations

3. Executive Summary

4. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry

5.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19

5.2. Demand-side Constraints

5.3. Supply-side Constraints

6. Market Price & Cost Analysis

6.1. Price Trend Analysis of the Market

7. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

7.2. Industrial Chain Analysis

7.3. Downstream Buyers

8. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

8.1. Global Ceramic Armor Market: Introduction

8.2. Market Drivers

8.2.1. Growing expenditure of countries to improve protection to the military

8.2.2. Increasing terrorist activities in various countries

8.2.3. Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

8.3. Market Restraint

8.3.1. Rising number of substitutes such as para-aramid ceramic synthetic fibers and polypropylene

8.3.2. Design complexities and high cost

8.4. Market Opportunity

8.4.1. Rise in advancements in the defense sector

8.4.2. The new innovations in the field of manufacturing ceramic

8.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

9. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario

9.1. Current Market Trends

9.2. SWOT Analysis

9.3. PESTEL Analysis

10. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis

11. Competitive Share Analysis

11.1. Company Share Analysis

11.2. Strategic Developments

11.3. Supplier Benchmarking

12. Global Ceramic Armor Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

13. Global Ceramic Armor Market: Application Segment Analysis

14. Global Ceramic Armor Market: Regional Analysis

14.1. Regional Overview

14.2. North America

14.2.1. U.S.

14.2.2. Canada

14.2.3. Rest of North America

14.3. Europe

14.3.1. Germany

14.3.2. U.K.

14.3.3. France

14.3.4. Italy

14.3.5. Spain

14.3.6. Russia

14.3.7. Rest of Europe

14.4. Asia Pacific

14.4.1. China

14.4.2. Japan

14.4.3. India

14.4.4. Australia

14.4.5. Southeast Asia

14.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

14.5. Latin America

14.5.1. Brazil

14.5.2. Mexico

14.5.3. Rest of Latin America

14.6. Middle East and Africa

14.6.1. Saudi Arabia

14.6.2. South Africa

14.6.3. UAE

14.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

15. Company Profiles

Browse Full Report Access here:

https://reportcrux.com/summary/4150/Ceramic-Armor-Market

About Us:

ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.

Contact us:

Name: Ms. Samantha M.

Email: samantha@reportcrux.com

Website : https://reportcrux.com/

Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)