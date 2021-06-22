Global 2021 Proanthocyanidins Industry Analysis and 2027 Forecast Report

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to see rapid growth in upcoming years. Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market. The type A segment in the market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment as it is used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, and food supplements. Leading players such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) offer various type A proanthocyanidins that cater to pharmaceutical and personal care applications. The cranberry segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market for proanthocyanidins during the forecast period as it offers several health benefits that make it a versatile ingredient for use in the food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberries have a unique molecular structure that exhibits potent bacterial antiadhesion activities, which help in maintaining personal hygiene.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, followed by the functional food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics segments. With the rise in the aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented by consuming natural foods and supplements. This concern has driven the growth of the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment in the proanthocyanidins market.

North America is the fastest-growing market for proanthocyanidins; it is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is a large consumer of proanthocyanidins. The rise in the aging population, increased the consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America. Key market players include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China).

