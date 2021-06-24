Global 2021 HPC, Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market Analysis Report HPC, Data Analysis, Storage & Management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecasting period

The global HPC, Data Analysis, Storage & Management market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Key market players include Dell Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Cray, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited.

The HPC, Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market report has been categorized as below

By Products & Services

Data Analysis Software and Workbenches

Data Analysis Services

Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

By Application

Next Generation Sequencing

Microscopy

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Spectroscopy

Others (Crystallography, PCR, Diagnostic Equipment and so on)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Others (Agribusiness, Veterinary, Food and Beverages and so on)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

The massive amount of data produced by the growing personalised and precision medicine activities is expected to fuel market expansion. The highest return came from the storage, management, and cloud computing segments. The demand for storage and computing solutions is growing as the amount of data produced in the life sciences industry grows. During the forecast period, the Next Generation Sequencing segment is expected to drive market growth. This increase can be attributed to the increased adoption of NGS as the cost of sequencing has decreased. The US dominated the HPC and data collection, storage, and management markets in 2018, thanks to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on drug discovery and producing massive amounts of data. The market’s growth will be fueled by the increasing adoption of Cloud Based Solutions across all geographies.

