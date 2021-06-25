Global 2021 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry Analysis

The floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key Market Players include Bumi Armada, SBM Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, BP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total, Chevron, MODEC, BW Offshore.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market report has been categorized as below

By Propulsion

Self-Propelled

Towed

By Hull Type

Single Hull

Double Hull

By Usage

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

By Type

New-Build

Converted

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

During the forecast period, the double hull segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market by hull form. Double-hulled FPSOs have two or more outer watertight layers that cover the entire vessel’s structure and shield it from underwater contamination and water ingress. During the forecast period, the shallow water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market in terms of consumption. In shallow water, FPSOs are used for oil and gas exploration and development in depths of less than 500 metres. Since the cost of exploration and development in shallow water is lower than in deep and ultra-deep water, demand for floating production storage and offloading is expected to grow. During the forecast era, the Americas are predicted to be the largest market. Increased investments to support energy infrastructure development, as well as increasing demand for offshore oil and gas output in countries like Mexico and Brazil, are expected to propel the floating production storage and offloading market forward.

