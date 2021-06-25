Global 2021 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry Analysis
floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends
The floating Production Storage and Offloading Industry report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key Market Players include Bumi Armada, SBM Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, BP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total, Chevron, MODEC, BW Offshore.
The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market report has been categorized as below
By Propulsion
- Self-Propelled
- Towed
By Hull Type
- Single Hull
- Double Hull
By Usage
- Shallow Water
- Deepwater
- Ultra-Deepwater
By Type
- New-Build
- Converted
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
During the forecast period, the double hull segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market by hull form. Double-hulled FPSOs have two or more outer watertight layers that cover the entire vessel’s structure and shield it from underwater contamination and water ingress. During the forecast period, the shallow water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the floating output storage and offloading market in terms of consumption. In shallow water, FPSOs are used for oil and gas exploration and development in depths of less than 500 metres. Since the cost of exploration and development in shallow water is lower than in deep and ultra-deep water, demand for floating production storage and offloading is expected to grow. During the forecast era, the Americas are predicted to be the largest market. Increased investments to support energy infrastructure development, as well as increasing demand for offshore oil and gas output in countries like Mexico and Brazil, are expected to propel the floating production storage and offloading market forward.
