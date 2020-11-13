Globa PDX Models Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants-Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels
PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 356,248.18 thousand by 2027 from USD 104,005.11 thousand in 2019.
The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience Inc., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX., Explora BioLabs, Hera BioLabs, Horizon discovery Ltd., Pharmatest Services, Urospehere SAS, Xentech, Xenopat among other domestic and global players.
Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size
PDX Models Market By Type
(Mice Models, Rat Models),
PDX Models Market By Tumor Type
(Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others),
PDX Models Market By Application
(Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis),
PDX Models Market By End User
(Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies),
PDX Models Market By Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Analysis based on
- What was the market size in 2027?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
