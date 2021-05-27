Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global glaucoma therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Glaucoma is an ocular disorder that damages the optic nerve of the patient. The structural changes in the optic nerves are usually caused by the abnormally high intraocular pressure (IOP) due to the extra build-up of fluid in the front part of the eyes. This condition can often lead to vision loss and permanent blindness in progressive cases. Numerous medications and therapies are prescribed to patients with glaucoma in order to avoid complete vision loss. Eye drops that belong to the class of beta-blockers, alpha agonists, prostaglandins and cholinergic are usually prescribed to reduce the production of fluid in the eyes. These drops can then be followed by conventional or laser surgeries for effective results. In several cases, a combination of both approaches is utilized for the treatment of glaucoma.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of glaucoma on the global level. This can be attributed to the rising number of patients who have diabetes due to their shifting lifestyle patterns and a lack of physical activities. This, along with the increasing geriatric population that is more susceptible to chronic ocular disorders, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, there has been a growing preference for the adoption of laser glaucoma surgeries among the patients as well as the healthcare professionals on account of the successful outcomes of this procedure. Multiple professionals are also prescribing combination therapies for the treatment of glaucoma that involves the use of polymer-based contact lenses, drug-eluting punctal plugs, implantable extended-release devices, microneedle-injection devices and micro-dosing technologies. Coupled with the increasing number of awareness programs conducted by multiple organizations to spread awareness regarding the availability of effective glaucoma therapeutics, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the continual research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative therapeutics and the improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, especially in developing economies.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SIFI S.p.A and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on region, drug class, indication and end user.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Prostaglandin Analogs

Beta Blockers

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

