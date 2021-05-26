Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 7.6 Bn. by 2026

The Demand for Glaucoma Therapeutics market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global glaucoma therapeutics market is anticipated to gain traction in the future. Projected CAGR is pegged at 2.9% for the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.6 Bn. It is established that glaucoma affects 2% of the world’s population. The number increases with passing age, accounting for almost one-tenth of the population aged 70 years and above.

Moreover, people afflicted with diabetes are more likely to experience vision related problems as high blood sugar leads to diabetic retinopathy. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is poised to slow down the pace of volumes for certain therapeutic drugs. Fortunately, supply chain disruptions are anticipated to remain absent as companies have adequate inventory.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Technological Insights:

Several technological advancements in drug delivery are anticipated to leverage the scope of glaucoma therapeutics. These advancements include: implantable extended-release devices, polymer-based contact lenses and intraocular delivery technologies. Other options include drug-eluting punctal plugs, microneedle-injection devices and micro-dosing technology. These approaches were elaborated upon at the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum in San Francisco in February 2020.

These approaches are anticipated to significantly enhance the quality of life of glaucoma patients and provide more effective therapies to better preserve vision in glaucoma. Another technological development is the Eyemate intraocular sensor, which offers a new way to reliably measure 24 h intraocular pressure. The sensor is designed to stay in the patient’s eye indefinitely. It does not require any battery. It derives its power through electromagnetic inductive coupling to an external magnetic field generator.

The Glaucoma Therapeutics market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Glaucoma Therapeutics market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

