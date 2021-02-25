Glass Wafers Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Glass Wafers market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Glass Wafers market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Glass Wafers investments from 2021 till 2026.

SCHOTT, Edmund Optics, Nippon Electric Glass, Corning, Tecnisco, Asahi Glass Co, Swift Glass, Plan Optik AG, Coresix Precision Glass, Bullen, Nikon, Hoya Corporation, Valley Design, Prazisions Glas & Optik, Zhejiang Lante Optics, Sydor Optics

According to this study, over the next five years, the Glass Wafers market will register a 20.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1417.7 million by 2025, from $ 678.5 million in 2019.

A glass wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material, usually borosilicate glass, quartz or fused silica, in the shape of a very thin disc that is used as a base for fabricating electronic integrated circuits (ICs) and silicon-based photovoltaic cells. The glass wafer serves as the substrate for most microelectronic circuits and goes through many processes, such as doping, implantation, and etching before the final product of an integrated circuit is completed.

The leading companies own the advantages of better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of the high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

This report segments the global Glass Wafers Market based on Types are:

2 inch

3 inch

4 inch

5 inch

6 inch

8 inch

12 inch

Others

Based on Application, the Global Glass Wafers Market is Segmented into:

Aerospace Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Machinery & Equipment

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Special Industry Machinery

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

