Glass Substrat Market 2020: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Global Top Companies by 2028| Dongxu Group Co., Ltd.; HOYA Corporation; IRICO Group ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITED; SCHOTT AG
Market Insights
Global glass substrate market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.77 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of display devices, along with growing demand from the semiconductor industry.
Major Market Players Covered in The Glass Substrate Market Are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glass substrate market are Dongxu Group Co., Ltd.; HOYA Corporation; IRICO Group ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITED; SCHOTT AG; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; LG Chem; Corning Incorporated; Viracon; Plan Optik AG; OHARA INC.; AGC Inc.; GUARDIAN GLASS; Saint-Gobain; China Glass Holdings Limited; Apogee Enterprises, Inc.; Şişecam Group; Phoenicia and Scheuten.
Global Glass Substrate Market Scope and Segments
By Type
- Ceramic-Based Glass Substrates
- Fused Silica/Quartz-Based Glass Substrates
- Silicon-Based Glass Substrates
- Borosilicate-Based Glass Substrates
- Others
- Soda-Lime
- Aluminosilicate-Based Glass Substrates
By End-Use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electronics
- Medical
- Automotive
- Solar
Based on regions, the Glass Substrate Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Glass Substrate Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Glass Substrate market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Glass Substrate Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Glass Substrate
Chapter 4: Presenting Glass Substrate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Glass Substrate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
