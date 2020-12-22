Glass Packaging Market Overview Report by 2020-2026: Advance Study Focusing on Market Analysis, Sky Rocketing Growth and latest trends

Glass Packaging Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Glass Packaging Market Major Players such as Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, BA GLASS GROUP, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, Shanghai Vista Packaging Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Vetropack, Vidrala, Wiegand-Glas GmbH among others

Segmentation: Global Glass Packaging Market

Global glass packaging market is segmented into four notable segments which are glass type, jar size, raw material and application.

On the basis of glass type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, type III and others

On the basis of jar size, the market is segmented into 20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL and above 500 mL

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into segmented into cullet, selenium, cobalt oxide, limestone, dolomite, colouring material and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, beauty products and others

