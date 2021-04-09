Glass Fiber Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Owens Corning

Market Introduction

Glass fibers are basically thin strands of silica-based glass that are extruded into fibers, which can be further processed based on applications. The material has superior properties, including high tensile strength, lightweight, flexibility, durability, sound absorption, thermal conductivity, and electrical conductivity, among others. The above-mentioned properties make it extremely useful in reinforcement and insulation application. The product properties, coupled with low cost, make it a vital reinforcement material in the plastics industry.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Glass Fiber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Glass Fiber market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Glass Fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Glass Fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Glass Fiber Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The structure of the Glass Fiber Market report can be categorized into following sections:

The global glass fibers market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of resin type, the glass fibers market is segmented into glass wool, roving, and yarn. The glass fibers market on the basis of the application is classified into composites and insulation.

On the basis of end-use industry, global glass fibers market is bifurcated into buildings & construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, alternative energy, consumer goods, industrial and other end-user industries.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Glass Fiber Market Research include:

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC),

Goa Glass Fiber Ltd

Johns Manville

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Group

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Glass Fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Glass Fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

