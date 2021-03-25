Glass Fiber Market 2021: Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Glass fibers are basically thin strands of silica-based glass that are extruded into fibers, which can be further processed based on applications. The material has superior properties, including high tensile strength, lightweight, flexibility, durability, sound absorption, thermal conductivity, and electrical conductivity, among others. The above-mentioned properties make it extremely useful in reinforcement and insulation application. The product properties, coupled with low cost, make it a vital reinforcement material in the plastics industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The glass fibers market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries such as buildings & construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, alternative energy, consumer goods, industrial, and other end-user industries. Most of the glass fibers are used in the construction and automotive industry. The growing construction activities mainly in emerging economies, including India, China, and Brazil, along with the increased use of insulation per unit build area is expected to be a key driver for the growth of this market. In addition to that, the increased focus on energy conservation in the construction industry has led to a higher emphasis on the utilization of glass fibers as they provide superior insulation properties at a nominal cost. They are extensively used in the automotive industry in replacement parts as they lead to lower tooling costs as compared to conventional materials such as metals. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the availability of substitute products may hamper the market growth in the near future. Nevertheless, the increased application scope of fiberglass can open up new opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glass fibers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glass fibers market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global glass fibers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glass fibers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glass fibers market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of resin type, the glass fibers market is segmented into glass wool, roving, and yarn. The glass fibers market on the basis of the application is classified into composites and insulation. On the basis of end-use industry, global glass fibers market is bifurcated into buildings & construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, alternative energy, consumer goods, industrial, and other end-user industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass fibers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glass fibers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glass fibers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glass fibers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global glass fibers market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from glass fibers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glass fibers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the glass fibers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the glass fibers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC),

Goa Glass Fiber Ltd

Johns Manville

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Group

