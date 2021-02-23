Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook – 2026 | Global Industry Insights With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Glass curtain wall Market by Type, Glazing Application, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” global glass curtain wall market size was valued at $42,105.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. The commercial segment is anticipated to hold over three-fifths of the global glass curtain wall market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A glass curtain wall is a building covering that is envisioned to resist the influence of environmental forces, which include wind and to assist only its own weight. It is not intended to support the structural integrity of a building. A glass curtain wall provides robust architectural solutions and features to a building.

Further, it entirely changes the look of a refurbished or a new building by making a spectacular design influence. They are suitable for offices, schools, airports, malls, and other public and commercial buildings, both refurbished and new. In addition, a glass curtain wall helps in meeting energy conservation necessities of building regulations while lowering building running costs and growing comfort for occupants.

Glass curtain walls change the look of a building by creating enormous design influence while reducing energy costs by diminishing solar heat gains, thereby is expected to boost the growth of the glass curtain wall market. In addition, they are suitable for schools, corporate offices, airports, and other public and commercial building structures. In addition, the glass curtain wall market is experiencing continuous rise, owing to surge in demand for residential, commercial, and public buildings.

The construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, driven by countries such as China, the U.S., and India. Hence, the construction industry is anticipated to represent a much bigger part of the global economy by 2030. Considering the growth in urban population and increase in construction industries, the requirement for glass curtain wall is projected to grow at a significant rate.

The global glass curtain wall market is segmented into type, end-user, glazing application, and region. On the basis of type it is divided into unitized systems and stick systems. The unitized systems segment is anticipated to hold majority of the share in 2018. Based on glazing application, the market is bifurcated into exterior glazed and interior glazed. The exterior glazed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the glass curtain wall market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market and LAMEA region is projected to experience high growth throughout the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report of the global glass curtain wall market include AGC Inc., AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging glass curtain wall market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global glass curtain wall market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the glass curtain wall industry.

