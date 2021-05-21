Glass Bottles and Containers Market Demand, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape, Future Outlook 2027

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market: Overview

The demand within the global glass bottles and containers market has been rising on account of the abundant availability of glass fibres. The applications of glass bottles span into a wide range of industries, and this factor has played a vital role in propelling market demand. The revenue index of the global glass bottles and containers market is expected to improve in the years to come. This projection is based on the recurring use of glass bottles across industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

New technologies for carving glass bottles have come to the fore in recent times. Furthermore, innovative techniques for optimizing glass production have also gained momentum across the global glass industry. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global glass bottles and containers market is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the years to follow. The demand for new and attractive designs of glass bottles has also paved way for market growth. Hence, it is safe to prognosticate that the global glass bottles and containers market would ride along a growth-oriented path.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global glass bottles and containers market is an apt representation of the forces that have aided market growth. The key segments within the global glass bottles and containers market pertain to the following parameters: colour, end-user, and region. On the basis of colour, the demand for flint glass bottles is expected to increase by leaps and bounds.

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market: Notable Developments

The global glass bottles and containers market has undergone key developments in recent times. Some of these developments have been elucidated below:

Several key vendors in the global glass bottles and containers market are capitalising on the increasing demand for wine bottles. Ardagh Group has recently entered into a supply agreement with Oliver Winery to supply wine bottles for the latter. This shall help Ardagh Group in retaining a regular supply of glass bottles to meet the increasing market demand.

The leading vendors in the global glass bottles and containers market are expected to follow rigid manufacturing standards in the years to follow. This move shall help them stay relevant in an ever-changing market environment.

Some of the prominent players in the global glass bottles and containers market are Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Owens-Illinois Inc., Vitro, and S.A.B. De C.V.

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market: Growth Drivers

Concerns related to Maritime Littering

The voluminous use of plastic the over past two decades has contributed towards environmental pollution, and international bodies are now emphasizing on the need to eliminate plastic use. The global glass bottles and containers market is projected to earn voluminous revenues as plastic goes out of use.

Demand for Customized Packaging

The global glass bottles and containers market is expected to expand alongside rising need for glass bottles in the packaging industry. The advent of customized packaging has played a vital role in accelerating the rate of market growth.

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global bottles and containers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The bottles and containers market in Europe is expanding due to rising demand for liquor bottles in the region.

