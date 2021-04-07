Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Ashland, Sika AG, 3M

Glass bonding adhesive adheres proven record of providing exceptional performance at a low cost while taking the least assembly time. Therefore, it conquered the market of conventional adhesive and became the must for discrete manufacturing and assembling industries. Several industries practice adhesive for bonding glasses especially, furniture, electronics, automotive, and medical. There is a varied range of glass bonding adhesives available in the market, including UV curable adhesives, hybrid adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and acrylic structural adhesive. They depend upon the nature of the application and the kind of substrate to bond, type of glass bonding adhesive considered. There are several factors to determine which type of glass bonding adhesive will best suit the application. Factors include temperature, nature of substrate, stress while bonding, etc.

The global Glass bonding adhesive market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of technology, the global Glass bonding adhesive market is divided into polyurethane, modified silanes, silicone, acrylate, and others.

On the basis of application, the global Glass bonding adhesive market is divided into automotive, aerospace, furniture, construction, electronics, medical, and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Research include:

Ashland

Sika AG

3M

Bohle AG

DowDuPont

Dymax Corporation

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

KIWO

Master Bond Inc.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Glass Bonding Adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Glass Bonding Adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

