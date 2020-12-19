Glamping Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends | Bushtec Safari; Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd.; Eco Retreats; Huttopia

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Glamping Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

The glamping market is expected to hit an approximate size of USD 6.32 billion by 2027, with growth of 12.30% for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The glamping market research analyses the growth which is currently rising due to the popularity of eco-tourism around the world.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Bushtec Safari; Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd.; Eco Retreats; Huttopia; Wigwam Holidays Ltd; ArenaCampsites; BIGHEAD glamping tents; Bond Fabrications; Chateau Ramšak; Concierge Camping; The Forge; The Glamping Orchard; Hidden Valley; Killarney Glamping; Kudhva Ltd.; The Lazy Olive Villa; Long Valley Yurts; Loose Reins; YALA luxury canvas lodges; Glamping Olimia Adria village; Teapot Lane Glamping; YURTCAMP DEVON; among other domestic and global players

Glamping is the perfect outdoor activity for many people, but it is an uncomfortable experience for some people at the same time. As for many individuals, the tourism industry came up with the concept of making camping a fun, easy and well-designed stay in nature and outdoors. The word glamping means a more relaxed and luxurious style of camping than conventional camping.

The growing awareness among the people regarding health, increasing levels of disposable income of the people, rising development of advanced and improved tourism infrastructure, availability of luxurious amenities and services, increasing number of travellers seeking to unwind by connecting to nature are some of the major as well as impactful factors which will likely to boost the growth of the glamping market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, influence of social media and internet along with expansion of consumer base which will further contribute by generating various opportunities that will led to the growth of the glamping market in the above mentioned forecast period. Busy working schedule along with rising popularity of recreation vehicle which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the glamping in the above mentioned forecast period.

Conducts Overall GLAMPING Market Segmentation:

By Accommodation Type (Cabins, Tents, Yurts, Tipis, Tree Houses, Plastic, Others),

Area (Rural, Urban),

Size (4-Person, 2-Person, Others),

Land Ownership (Public, Private),

End-User (Consumers, Events),

Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years),

Application (Kids, Teenagers, Adults)

The countries covered in the glamping market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the glamping market due to the growing number of tour operators and online glamping services along with rising interest of consumers of all ages in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising levels of disposable income along with increasing growth of the tourism industry.

