Glacial Acetic Acid Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

The methanol carbonylation method is the most frequently used process for acetic acid manufacturing, accounting for more than 80 per cent of world acetic acid production with net valuation of US$ 9.9 Bn by 2021. The demand for the product in the assessment period is expected to rise because of the wide range of applications in various industries. It is used as a preservative in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paints, coating and other sectors as well. It is also used as a precursor in the manufacturing of synthetic camphor, aniline, propylene and various other industrial chemicals.

Consumption is estimated to be nearly seven metric tons per year, with about 20-25 per cent of that being recycled. Furthermore, the product is used as a primary raw material in the manufacturing of purified terephthalic acid PTA, which is used in the packaging industry. The growing demand for packaging material around the world is expected to fuel the demand for the product under consideration.

The market is expected to register a moderate CAGR as there exists an increase in the production of specialty chemicals that uses acetic acid as an intermediate for their formulation. Owing to these factors, demand for the product is set to behold huge gain over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report is intended to provide readers with a complete understanding of dynamics in market. The report also provides several decision support framework that can help stakeholders of in the industry to take data driven decision on growth, expansion, acquisition and capacity addition.