Given the controversy over racism, Warner reacts in the worst possible way when it comes to cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Nothing goes well with the cinematic universe of DC Comics. But who else does it surprise? The latest controversy comes from Ray Fisher, aka Cyborg, in the Justice League movie. His character was to play a role and appear in the upcoming film The Flash. But it won’t happen. Back to the controversy between Ray Fisher and the President of DC Films: Walter Hamada.

Ray Fisher out and about

The filming of Justice League has been one of the most disastrous in recent years. Many of the characters, including cyborgs, have their story completely tailored to the script. But that doesn’t interest us today. This is a more human problem that is unfortunately plaguing American superproductions right now.

Actor Ray Fisher has announced that he will no longer appear in DC films as long as his president Walter Hamada remains in office. The president we know will keep his place at the helm of DC Films until 2023. The Cyborg actor criticizes him for knowing and reporting on the actions of Joss Whedon, Jon Berg and Toby Emmerich (Every Justice League member, director, executive producer and screenwriter has digitally changed the actor’s skin color.

What touched me deeply and made me speak was when I learned this summer that Joss had ordered that an actor’s hue be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of his skin.

Supported in his remarks by actor Jason Momoa, cyborg actor Ray Fisher stated in a thread on Twitter asking The Wrap website to change one of their articles. The cyborg actor was slated to appear in the upcoming film The Flash, due to be released in 2022 alongside Erza Miller (The Flash), Michael Keaton (Batman) and Ben Afflek. Andy Muschietty (Chapters 1 and 2) will be responsible for production. Hopefully everything can work out for Ray Fisher before the movie comes out.

In any case, this new episode weakens the DCEU even more, which since its launch has struggled to fully satisfy the public and catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between the resounding mistakes of Suicide Squad, Justice League, Shazam! and Birds of Prey and the bad reviews of Wonder Woman in 1984, the DCEU looks more and more like an industrial accident. Will Warner replace Ray Fisher as a cyborg or will production just remove the character from The Flash? We will keep you informed as the situation evolves.