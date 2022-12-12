Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Metropolis Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and prevented jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over cash he owes to his third spouse, Judith Giuliani, as a part of a divorce settlement reached three years in the past.

At a short courtroom listening to, Giuliani mentioned he is making progress in paying the debt, although he and Judith stay far aside on how a lot he nonetheless owes for issues like her nation membership memberships, condominium charges and well being care.

Choose Michael Katz lifted the contempt order he issued after Giuliani missed a September courtroom date. On the time, Judith Giuliani mentioned the ex-mayor owed her greater than $260,000. Katz had given Giuliani a closing warning at a listening to just a few weeks later, telling him the sheriff was “on discover to come back at a second’s discover” to jail him if he didn’t pay up.

Giuliani, additionally identified for his work as former President Donald Trump’s private lawyer, has since supplied copies of $150,000 value of checks he is written to Judith and mentioned he paid one other $45,000 on Sept. 9, Katz mentioned.

“It appears to me that he’s proven proof of fee,” Katz mentioned Monday. “I’m going to direct that he makes these funds and to stay present with every other obligations underneath the stipulation.”

Katz, exasperated with each side, added: “I hope that is the final time I’ve to sit down via this sort of train.”

Giuliani, who represented himself, praised Katz as “particularly reasonable” and quipped that the decide had lastly “seen the explanation why I’m not married to her.”

Exterior the courthouse, Giuliani celebrated his freedom by quizzing reporters with “The Godfather” trivia, ranting about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and plugging his radio present.

Judith Giuliani, in a phone interview, mentioned she discovered Katz’s determination “fairly baffling” and that the matter is much from over.

Judith Giuliani mentioned her ex-husband, as soon as hailed as America’s Mayor for his management after 9/11, remains to be in arrears to the tune of tons of of hundreds of {dollars} and that her attorneys can be taking him to courtroom once more if he would not pay up. Giuliani disputes that, saying he owes about $14,000.

“The underside line is that Rudy is what Rudy all the time is,” Judith Giuliani mentioned. “He realized learn how to keep away from the system, as we see in each different case that he’s carried out.”

Judith Giuliani mentioned she agreed to the settlement in 2019 — quite than taking $40,000 in month-to-month assist funds a decide awarded — as a favor to Giuliani, who was going through mounting prices on the time stemming from an investigation into his work in Ukraine.

Giuliani has since been underneath scrutiny for his efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss, in addition to his actions previous to the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. He alluded in courtroom Monday to nonetheless extra monetary hassle, saying one examine he wrote to Judith, for $30,000, bounced.

Katz shortly bored with the bickering couple, snapping at Judith Giuliani as she tried interrupting him and chiding Rudy Giuliani for speaking in “apples and oranges” and making an attempt to submit proof after a deadline.

“I don’t know why everybody thinks this can be a free-for-all,” Katz mentioned.

Lamenting that the case had turned him into an accountant, poring over checks, the decide mentioned: “It appears everybody’s record-keeping on this case may be very poor.”

Rudy Giuliani, 78, insisted in courtroom that he might write a $5,000 examine instantly to cowl numerous prices, however mentioned as he was leaving courtroom that he wanted to know what title to jot down on it.

“Judith,” somebody from his ex-wife’s authorized crew responded. “Giuliani. It’s your title.”

Comply with Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak