Gina Carano risks being fired from the series

Last November and December, Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, was talked about after controversial tweets. If Disney and Lucasfilm hadn’t responded by then, the actress could potentially be sanctioned today.

A sanction after controversial tweets

Will the Mandalorian series finally lose one of its leading actresses? Remember, in November and December, after controversial tweets, many fans called for Gina Carano to be fired. Cara Dune’s interpreter had supported Donald Trump in the American elections and made fun of the arrival of the vaccine against the coronavirus. They had been numerous at the time to request the dismissal or removal of the character in The Mandalorian. Disney and Lucasfilm hadn’t responded to the controversy, but it appears they still gave Gina Carano an ultimatum.

According to Inside the Magic, Gina Carano’s presence at The Mandalorian is at risk if she doesn’t apologize to the people she insulted after commenting on mail-in votes and anti-mask propaganda. At the moment the actress hasn’t posted anything along those lines and it could cost her her place. Inside the Magic explains that Disney and Lucasfilm could make the choice of hiring a new actress to play Cara Dune, or worse, removing the character from the plot entirely. This second solution seems very radical, especially since Cara Dune was supposed to be one of the main characters in the series Rangers of The New Republic.

I’ve said it before; I’ll say again: replace Gina Carano with Lana Parrilla. Nobody will notice. pic.twitter.com/XsjXi6FAw3

January 23, 2021

When this news broke, fans offered to use Lana Parrilla in place of Gina Carano to play Cara Dune. They claim the two actresses are so similar that no one will notice the difference. Will Disney and Lucasfilm give in to insulted fan demand? The future will tell, for the moment the actress is still on board the Star Wars ship. In any case, it is entirely possible when we see Disney’s new policy of hiding under the carpet programs and comments that some people might find offensive. We’re still baffled by the removal of Aladdin, Peter Pan, or the Aristocats from children’s accounts on Disney +.

