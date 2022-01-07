Gilmário Vemba and his daughters were kidnapped – but they escaped unharmed

Gilmário Vemba and his daughters were kidnapped – but they escaped unharmed

The Angolan comedian and his family were threatened with guns. The kidnappers also stole three cell phones and two bank cards.

They did not suffer any physical harm.

Comedian Gilmário Vemba was walking his daughters in Luanda on Thursday evening, January 6th, when he was unexpectedly approached by four men in a car. Under threat of firearms, Glmário and his family were forced into the vehicle and taken towards Golf 2, Kilamba Kiaxi Municipality.

In a deserted location, the kidnappers collected three cell phones and two bank cards and fled. Gilmário Vemba and his young daughters were left on the premises – without physical harm.

News of the crime was announced by the spokesman for the Luanda Provincial Headquarters, Nestor Goubel, who also said the kidnapping took place in Kilamba, Belas Municipality, Angola’s capital.

“At this point in time they are on the run and efforts to locate and arrest these alleged perpetrators are continuing,” said Nestor Goubel, without disclosing any further details on the case.