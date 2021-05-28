Gignatic Growth in Printed circuit board (PCB) Software Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.44% from 2019 to 2027 owing to Development of Miniaturized Electronics to Reduce Energy Consumption, says Absolute Markets Insights Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) software market was valued at 1,136.5 Million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2,352.5 Million USD by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.44% from 2019 to 2027

The creation of consumer electronic devices and most of the auto-electric components is unimaginable in the absence of a Printed Circuit Board (PCB). Electronic components are held together with the help of a PCB board. In this era of miniaturization of various devices, the role played by a PCB software cannot be overstated. Proper spacing of the components, along with the connectivity, dictates the functioning capacity of a printed circuit board. Based on the mode of deployment, PCB software can either be deployed on the premise or in the cloud. The proliferation of the internet, coupled with the advancement in cloud computing technology, is enabling device manufacturers to access PCB software from cloud. The ease of deployment and maintenance is highly attractive to both the users and the vendors. As a result of this, cloud-based PCB software is expected to show maximum growth, with a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast years. EasyEDA, for example, provides an online tool that aids in the design of printed circuit boards. However, the share of the on-premise software in the global PCB software market is the highest at the moment (2018).

Key market participants are rapidly forming strategic alliances with an aim to expand their geographical footprints and strengthen their portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Synopsys, Inc. acquired QTronic GmbH, a leader in simulation, test tools, and services for automotive software and systems development. With this acquisition, Synopsys, Inc. broadened its portfolio for automotive solutions that are serving the needs of automotive Tier 1 and OEM companies. Similarly, Zuken acquired Vitech Corporation to expand its offerings with products and services that are directed for model-based systems engineering (MBSE). Moreover, technological advancements in global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) software market is another factor leading towards increasing adoption of PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) software to cater the applications across different industry verticals. For instance, Altium LLC introduced an advanced version of PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) design software “Altium Designer 20”, that features faster schematic editor, high-speed design and enhanced interactive router capabilities, which is assisting in faster PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) board design. Additionally miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high-speed data, signal transmission and green PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) growth are other factors considered to positively impact PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) industry’s dynamics.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Consumer electronics segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, holding US$ 419.0 Million in 2018 in terms of market revenue.

Based on deployment, on premise accounted for maximum market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) layout type currently holds the majorly of the market share (2018) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) software market include Altium LLC, Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KiCad, Mentor, Novarm Limited, Synopsys, Inc., WestDev, and Zuken amongst others.

Global PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) Software Market

By Deployment On Premise Cloud Based

By Type PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) Layout Schematic Capture

By Industry Verticals Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Automotive Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



