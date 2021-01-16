Gignatic growth in Food Automation Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), because of rising focus towards process optimization and enhancing production capability: says Absolute Markets Insights

The food automation market is witnessing a notable growth. Primary reason for this is rising demand for ready-to-eat and packaged food as well as beverages. The requirement for food automation varies as per the business requirements. On one and where a carbonated beverage company uses automation technology for beverage production as well bottling, a bakery plant may use the technology for dough preparation, product processing as well as packaging. The use of food automation and robot operating systems makes food processing and packaging easier as well as increases productivity and food safety. Moreover, the robot operated systems have the ability to work in extreme environmental conditions which is not fit for humans. Automation in food industry is also being adopted to reduce the overall time required in production, packaging as well as transportation. For instance, United Kingdom based, Boomf, modified marshmallow confectionary claims that commonly cutting and knife cleaning process requires 5 minutes by a manual labor but to do the same thing, a robot takes only 14 seconds. California based Prima Frutta, a fruit producer, in 2017, invested in cherry production machines and claimed that there was an increase in 50 %, in production without having to add manual labor. To gain more production Prima Frutta also depends on Inductive Automation’s Ignition SCADA system to make available better plant data visibility. A web-based SCADA system gives alarm notifications and also permits suppliers to integrate and display production data.

In terms of revenue, the global food automation market stood at around US$ 9,247.1 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 16,674.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global food automation market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional product/service analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings:

On the basis of food industry, the beverages segment was relatively larger in 2018 and will grow at a higher of CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the packaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and will grow at CAGR 7.7% during the forecast period.

In global food automation market, Europe has the largest market share. The region held a share of 37.15% in 2018 owing to significant presence of food, confectionery and bakery companies.

Some of the major market players operating in the food automation market are ABB Group, Benchmark Automation LLC, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC CORPORATION, Fortive, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Kollmorgen, Matrix Technologies, Inc, McEnery Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NORD Drivesystems Pvt. Ltd. Olympus Automation Limited, Premier Automation, Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation amongst others.

Global Food Automation Market:

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Food Industry Type

Dairy

Bakery and Confectionary

Grains and Oils

Meat and Poultry

Beverages

Meat Substitutes

Pet Food

Dairy Alternatives

By Application

Processing

Packaging

Palletizing

Picking

Sorting

Bio packaging

Others

By End Users

Food Manufacturers

Logistics Providers

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



