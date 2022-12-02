Giggling ‘GMA’ Anchors Return to Work a Day After Bombshell Affair News

ABC

Good Morning America’s newly outed couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes rolled with the punches Thursday, taking the GMA3 stage to debate the day’s largest information—however not their alleged affair.

The 2 married co-anchors made headlines Wednesday when the Every day Mail revealed pictures of the 2 “canoodling” on a number of totally different events, with Web page Six reporting that the 2 have been formally collectively after leaving their respective spouses.

The 2 arrived at ABC Information headquarters all hunky dory Thursday morning, as if “nothing occurred,” an insider informed Web page Six.

Regardless of nationwide consideration on the 2 anchors, it was enterprise as common on display. The 2 stood side-by-side, fingers dangerously near touching, as they baked vacation cookies with chef Caroline Schiff for a Hallmark film second (and really, what Hallmark film doesn’t characteristic the principle character leaving her fiancé for a brand new man?)

Robach greeted the present with an announcement—“It’s Friday eve!”—as the 2 skirted previous addressing their off-screen scandal.

“Who’s wanting ahead to the weekend?” Holmes requested, chuckling. Robach raised her hand, “Me.”

There was no hiding the duo’s chemistry in Thursday’s present, the 2 usually laughing and bantering as they averted discussing the elephant within the room.

Insiders informed Web page Six that Bob Iger, president of ABC’s proprietor Disney, discovered concerning the affair Tuesday and was taking a wait-and-see strategy.

“Whereas producers had been freaking out and having conferences about whether or not it was proper to place them again on air once more collectively, they confirmed up as a pair and mentioned they have been prepared and completely superb to go on air,” the supply mentioned.

The affair reportedly started in March as they ready for the New York Metropolis half marathon, with the workplace reportedly “buzzing” when the anchors went to the U.Okay. collectively for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The 2 {couples} had each been married since 2010, even going out on double dates collectively, in accordance with Web page Six. Robach was married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, who she’s within the technique of divorcing.

“What an ideal race day!!!! Lovely climate, stunning buddies, and private information for all 5 of us,” Robach captioned a photograph after the half marathon that included her, Shue and Holmes.

ABC hasn’t but formally commented on the matter, but when Thursday’s present is any indicator, the couple seem poised to stay of their similar gig, evenly flirting whereas discussing the day’s information and interviewing inspirational friends.

“In some methods, that is TV gold, however let’s simply hope they don’t break up,” the supply informed Web page Six.

