GigE Camera Market 2021 Analysis and Advancements and Outlook – Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions

The market for GigE camera is expected to register a CAGR of 13.60% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc., JAI A/S, Matrox Graphics Inc., Pleora Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Teli Corporation, Ltd., Imperx Incorporated and others.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – The Image Source, a manufacturer of imaging products for industrial, scientific and medical applications announced its entry to the GigE camera market by introducing GigE zoom camera range featuring 20x optical zoom, autofocus, auto-iris, and with Power over Ethernet (PoE). The cameras are available as colour and monochrome variants and feature the Sony Pregius 3.1 MP IMX265 sensor.

– February 2019 – Teledyne Marine launched GigE subsea underwater camera range. The company claimed that this whole range also suite for its Versatile and Lightweight Observation ROV (VALOR) launched in 2018. The company is also leveraging the CMOS technology from Teledyne Dalsa. These cameras are capable of transmission of sharp, high-speed video images and related control data over ethernet networks with almost zero latency with frame rates of up to 862 frames per second.

Key Market Trends

Traffic, Security & Surveillance Segment to Grow Significantly

– The growing population, along with the improving lifestyles of the people across the world, is bringing challenges for the respective governments to manage the developing transportation infrastructure and security. This cannot be optimally resolved by additional staffing because it will be over the budget.

– The trend towards the adoption of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) offers the most promising safer, greener and more connected roads to the future. This enables the demand for industrial cameras like GigE so that speed, toll and red light enforcement can be done effectively. Also, the Power Over Ethernet (PoE) provides easy installation as a result of multiple cameras in a system that can be accessed easily for the transportation system.

– Unlike traffic monitoring, toll and red light enforcement have demanding requirements to capture usable images in lighting conditions that range from full daylight to night-time with only a corner lamp post for illumination. The camera also needs to include colour operation and must have a wide enough field of view to capture the entire vehicles image and need high enough resolution that automatic license plate recognition is reliable.

– Many countries, including China, are highly investing in developing connected transport infrastructure. According to the 2018 global infrastructure report, there are 30 transport infrastructure projects running in the year 2017-2018. Also, TIA estimated the United States to invest USD 39 billion for ITS.

