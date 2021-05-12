Gift Packaging Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Fact.MR’s latest report on the gift packaging market offers a broad analysis of the captivating trends and innovations paving remunerative avenues in the global market landscape. According to the research study, the increasing propensity toward sustainable packaging formats will be one of the key aspects influencing dynamics of the global gift packaging market.

The fad for personalized packaging and pervading culture of corporate gifting have been identified as the key growth levers of the gift packaging market landscape. The Fact.MR research study projects an optimistic picture of the buoyant prospects of gift packaging market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Personal gifting on occasions, being perceived as a gesture of mutual admiration, is slated to augur well for the growth of gift packaging market.