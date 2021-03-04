Gift Card Market expected to grow at a staggering rate of 13% p.a. during period 2020- 2026
According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Gift Card Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Gift Card Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The consumer preference for a Gift Card, in place of other incentives such as discounts, checks or merchandise, is the primary factor driving the Gift Card Market. Also, the rising acceptance of Gift Cards in the retail industry and their extending application areas among users induce the demand for Gift Cards. The technological innovations in product offerings are instrumental in the growth of the market.
Gift Cards offer an alternative for money that facilitates hassle-free purchasing in multiple events, such as dining, entertainment, retail purchases, and others. They encourage customers to go for more consumption of services or products and contribute to the growth of the different industries, ultimately enhancing the Gift Card market.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gift-card-market-bwc19380/report-sample
Growth drivers
The pervasiveness of the gifting culture
The gifting culture has become pervasive during festivals and special occasions such as Father’s Day, Friendship Day, Mother’s day, etc. across the globe, driving the growth of the Global Gift Card market. Besides, many organizations offer incentives to their employees in the form of Gift Cards for their excellent performance. People like to gift one another on their personal special days, and companies prefer to give away Gift Cards on their establishment day or on achieving the specific milestone of development.
Launch of new products in the Gift Cards category
Many vendors launch different kinds of Gift Cards with unique and advanced features keeping in mind its easy use and the motives of the receiver/customer to stay ahead in sales and competition. Numerous entertainment corporations collaborate with technology solutions providers to launch e-Gift Cards for shoppers across major online and retail marketplaces.
Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the Gift Card market are, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Duracard, Cashstar, Staples, Walmart, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and other prominent players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various business strategies.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Years Considered
|Historical data – 2016-2019
Base Year – 2019
Forecast – 2020 – 2026
|Facts Covered
|Revenue in USD
|Market Coverage
|U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.
|Product/Service Segmentation
|By Card Type, By Merchant Type and By Region
|Key Players
|Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Duracard, Cashstar, Staples, Walmart, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and other prominent players.
By Type
- Open Loop Gift Cards
- Closed Loop Gift Card
- E-gifting
By Merchant Type
- Food Supermarkets
- Department Stores
- Restaurants
- Coffee Shops
- Discount Stores
- Entertainment
- Hotels
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gift-card-market-bwc19380/enquire-before-purchase
About Us:
Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.
Contact Us:
- Laltu Sinha
- +1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662
- info(@)blueweaveconsulting.com
- www.blueweaveconsulting.com