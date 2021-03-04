Gift Card Market expected to grow at a staggering rate of 13% p.a. during period 2020- 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Gift Card Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Gift Card Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The consumer preference for a Gift Card, in place of other incentives such as discounts, checks or merchandise, is the primary factor driving the Gift Card Market. Also, the rising acceptance of Gift Cards in the retail industry and their extending application areas among users induce the demand for Gift Cards. The technological innovations in product offerings are instrumental in the growth of the market.

Gift Cards offer an alternative for money that facilitates hassle-free purchasing in multiple events, such as dining, entertainment, retail purchases, and others. They encourage customers to go for more consumption of services or products and contribute to the growth of the different industries, ultimately enhancing the Gift Card market.

Growth drivers

The pervasiveness of the gifting culture

The gifting culture has become pervasive during festivals and special occasions such as Father’s Day, Friendship Day, Mother’s day, etc. across the globe, driving the growth of the Global Gift Card market. Besides, many organizations offer incentives to their employees in the form of Gift Cards for their excellent performance. People like to gift one another on their personal special days, and companies prefer to give away Gift Cards on their establishment day or on achieving the specific milestone of development.

Launch of new products in the Gift Cards category

Many vendors launch different kinds of Gift Cards with unique and advanced features keeping in mind its easy use and the motives of the receiver/customer to stay ahead in sales and competition. Numerous entertainment corporations collaborate with technology solutions providers to launch e-Gift Cards for shoppers across major online and retail marketplaces.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Gift Card market are, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Duracard, Cashstar, Staples, Walmart, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and other prominent players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various business strategies.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Open Loop Gift Cards

Closed Loop Gift Card

E-gifting

By Merchant Type

Food Supermarkets

Department Stores

Restaurants

Coffee Shops

Discount Stores

Entertainment

Hotels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

