Giffey: idea of ​​a car-free city «unrealistic» | free press

Traffic in the federal capital remains a controversial topic. Franziska Giffey also experiences a conflict on the street. The Berlin SPD leader is critical of pushing the car out of the city.

Berlin (dpa) – According to Berlin SPD leader Franziska Giffey, cars will continue to be part of the mobility mix in the German capital in the future.

“To think of a city of 3.7 million inhabitants that is completely car-free, I find it unreal,” said Giffey of the German news agency. “It has to be about cars with climate-friendly drives. We also need opportunities beyond the cargo bike.” This applies, for example, to craftsmen, to people with limited mobility, or to those “who have more to transport than themselves”.

At the same time, it must be ensured that cars drive on the road in a more environmentally friendly way, ie with an electric or hydrogen drive. Giffey is her party’s top candidate for the September 26 elections to the Berlin House of Representatives.

At the same time, the expansion of local public transport is important. What is needed is an attractive offer “that is nice to use the local public transport”. For example, Giffey mentioned Berlin’s new U5 from Alexanderplatz to the main station.

“My impression is that we are experiencing more and more competition in the city, so cyclists against motorists, pedestrians against cyclists,” said Giffey. “In my opinion, that’s not a good thing.” Transport policy must be based on a basic attitude that allows every Berliner to be as mobile as he or she needs. “Offer instead of forbid – that should be the motto.”

Giffey also questioned initiatives to reduce public space for cars. “Just because roads are blocked or parking spaces are no longer available, doesn’t mean it automatically decreases. Traffic then looks for other routes.”