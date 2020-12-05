Giffey fears increase in domestic violence at Christmas | Free press

Although the corona measures will be relaxed around Christmas, social life is still limited in many ways. The family minister also sees dangers in the restrictions.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) fears more domestic violence against women around Christmas due to Corona restrictions.

During the contact restriction period in the spring, calls to the violence against women helpline “went up by about 25 percent compared to 2019, this was noticeable over the Easter holidays,” Giffey told Funke media group newspapers (Saturday) . Currently, there are up to 480 telephone consultations per week about domestic violence. Giffey assumes a large number of unreported cases.

The Violence Against Women Helpline is a national counseling service for women who have experienced or are still experiencing violence. Those affected are supported on 08000116016 and via online advice – anonymously and free of charge.