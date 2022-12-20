Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern

The San Francisco Giants postponed a information convention Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose through the All-Star shortstop’s bodily, in line with two individuals with direct information of the scenario.

The individuals spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity Tuesday as a result of the Giants haven’t introduced publicly any particulars concerning Correa’s $350 million, 13-year settlement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent.

One particular person confirmed that Tuesday’s convention to welcome Correa was placed on maintain as a result of the perimeters had been awaiting the outcomes of testing. A second particular person stated {that a} medical challenge was flagged throughout Correa’s bodily.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to the huge deal, topic to a profitable bodily, in line with one of many individuals. Correa has been positioned on the injured checklist seven instances throughout his eight-year profession.

The media availability had been scheduled for 11 a.m. PST at Oracle Park, but it surely was referred to as off about three hours earlier than it was to happen. The Giants didn’t present an evidence as to why.

It was not clear if the perimeters had mentioned renegotiating Correa’s settlement.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Yr, has a .279 profession common with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight large league seasons. He additionally has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 video games.

Nearly the one knock on Correa’s resume is sturdiness. He has performed at the very least 150 video games in a season simply as soon as due to numerous accidents.

Correa was a free agent one 12 months in the past after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million take care of the Minnesota Twins. That settlement gave the two-time All-Star the precise to choose out after one 12 months and $35.1 million to hit the market once more.

The 28-year-old Correa terminated his deal and went again on the free-agent market.

Correa’s assure from the Giants could be the fourth-largest in baseball historical past. Mike Trout obtained a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts has a $365 million, 12-year settlement with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Decide is getting $360 million for 9 years to stay with the New York Yankees in an settlement introduced Tuesday.

Correa hit .291 with 22 residence runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota. He was chosen by Houston with the No. 1 total decide within the 2012 beginner draft, and he performed a key position within the Astros’ rise from the underside of the AL West to the franchise’s first World Sequence title in 2017.

The Astros’ championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been lustily booed in some cities because the scandal surfaced.

Brandon Crawford, a three-time All-Star, has been the Giants’ shortstop since 2011. Crawford, who turns 36 subsequent month, slumped to a .231 common with 9 homers and 52 RBIs final season whereas coping with accidents, down from a .298 common with 24 homers and 90 RBIs in 2021.

Crawford has a $16 million wage in 2023, then can develop into a free agent. He has handled accidents in latest seasons and may think about retirement on the conclusion of his deal, so the Giants had been trying to find a shortstop of the longer term.

The Giants went 81-81 final season, a 12 months after successful a franchise-record 107 video games and the NL West.

