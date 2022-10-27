Giant Skeleton Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, Rewards and more

In Conflict of Clans, challenges are top-of-the-line strategies to check out the perfect attacking methods and win gold, elixir, darkish elixir, and magic items.

Gamers can participate within the challenges without spending a dime and earn advantages that may assist them advance via the sport extra rapidly. These duties may be discovered within the sport’s ‘occasions’ part.

The creators have unveiled two new warriors and their missions in honor of the Halloween season. Gamers should full these duties whereas using a selected unit in workforce fight.

This text will present info on the newest Conflict of Clans problem, “Large Skeleton”, in addition to its rewards.

Newest in-game Halloween challenges in Conflict of Clans

The Large Skeleton problem requires gamers to make use of Large Skeletons in on-line fight to achieve rewards like magic gadgets, gold, elixir, and darkish elixir to advance quickly within the sport.

The Conflict of Clans problem, often called the Large Skeleton, is described as follows in-game:

“Massive boned from an early age, the Large Skeleton was at all times described to explode extra than simply partitions. His large bomb damages the whole lot round him after he’s destroyed.”

For Halloween, a brief troop referred to as the “Large Skeleton” has been added. He has extremely excessive hitpoints and really excessive harm per second.

The Large Skeleton holds an enormous bomb that explodes when he dies, inflicting huge harm.

Large Skeleton can’t be modified within the Laboratory or donated via a Clan. As a substitute, the troop is predicated on the City Corridor degree of the participant.

The Large Skeleton prioritizes defensive buildings over all different targets and can keep away from different enemy buildings and troops. This holds true even when they’re being attacked by heroes, skeletons from the Skeleton Entice, or troops from an opposing Clan Citadel.

The Large Skeleton problem within the sport includes utilizing a particular variety of Large Skeletons primarily based on the City Corridor degree to win 15 multiplayer battles. For instance, City Corridor 13 gamers should use not less than two Large Skeletons in multiplayer battles to extend the progress bar.

Not like the bottom challenges, gamers can create their very own military compositions to take part within the problem and unlock rewards. “GoWiPe” and “BoWiBa” are two aggressive attacking methods to make use of with Large Skeletons.

Rewards for finishing the Large Skeleton Problem in Conflict of Clans

To obtain the rewards, which embrace expertise factors, money, darkish elixir, magic gadgets, elixir, and extra, gamers should full the “Large Skeleton” problem earlier than November 1 (Tuesday).

Gamers can entry all of the goodies after successful 15 multiplayer matches. The assorted rewards for finishing the Large Skeleton problem are as follows:

Gamers will earn 500 expertise factors on successful 15 multiplayer battles.

Gamers may also unlock 10 Wall Rings, which helps improve partitions with out utilizing any gold or elixir. It will possibly immediately improve the wall degree, when you have a free builder.

Final however not least, the Large Skeleton problem is a enjoyable solution to get pleasure from Conflict of Clans’ Halloween pageant and accumulate unique rewards. The problem have to be accomplished by November 1 for members.



