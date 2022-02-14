Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman is dead

Director, screenwriter and producer Ivan Reitman died last night at the age of 75. Particularly famous for directing films like Ghostbusters, Twins or even A cop in kindergarten, his disappearance will leave a certain void in the middle of the seventh art. A look back at the career of a great filmmaker.

Death of Ivan Reitman

Jason Reitman, director of the latest Ghostbusters: The Legacy, announced the death of his father at the age of 75 tonight via a press release transmitted by Variety:

Our family mourns the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We are comforted that his work as a filmmaker has brought laughter and happiness to countless people around the world. As we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will always remember him.

The director died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California.

Ivan Reitman: a busy career

Ivan Reitman was born in Czechoslovakia in 1946, just after World War II. From the age of four he came to Canada with his family. During his studies he turned to cinema and directed several short films before founding his own distribution company specializing in non-commercial cinema. Ivan Reitman then turns to the world of television, where he meets his future good friend Dan Aykroyd. It’s also thanks to television that he meets his other friends: Bill Murray and John Belushi. In 1971 he began producing his first feature film: Foxy Lady. He then went on to do three more films: Cannibal Girls, Stop rowing, You’re on the sand and Les Bleus. Four critical and commercial bugs.

In 1984, Jason Reitman won the respect of the Hollywood world when he directed his most iconic work: Ghostbusters. The film received an extremely warm reception, which resulted in Jason Reitman as the sequel. He then continued with a few more hits like Jumeaux, Un Cop à la Kindergarten and of course Ghostbusters 2. The 1990s were marked by new achievements such as Junior or Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford. In the 2000s, Ivan Reitman then became less frequent, he directed three feature films: Evolution 2001, My Super Ex 2006 and Sex Friends 2011. Since then, he has The filmmaker has retired from film sets, although he continues to be involved in many projects as a screenwriter and producer, particularly in the creations of his son: Jason Reitman. Recently, Ivan Reitman was preparing a new film: The Triplets. He wanted to offer a sequel to Les Jumeaux, led by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy. What will become of the project remains to be seen. In any case, it’s a great name of the seventh art that has just left us, leaving a huge void in the hearts of all moviegoers…