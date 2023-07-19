Ghibli Park Celebrates “Totoro” And Other Miyazaki Movies

One in all our first infractions at Ghibli Park was hoisting our 1-year-old onto the polyester tummy of a woodland spirit creature. One other was letting him slip beneath a barricade and shelter inside a furry bus with cat eyes for headlights.

“He’s not following the protocol,” I instructed my spouse, because the employees overseeing the cat-bus play zone seemed on anxiously.

“He’s making a mockery of it,” she mentioned. However we didn’t cease him.

Ghibli Park, which opened in November exterior Nagoya, Japan, pays homage to the eccentric, enchanting movies of Studio Ghibli, an organization co-founded within the Eighties by the director Hayao Miyazaki. We took our two toddlers there as a result of their favourite film is “My Neighbor Totoro,” a beloved 1988 Miyazaki movie starring the spirit creature and its cat-bus sidekick.