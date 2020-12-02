Ghee Market by Application (Household and Industrial) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Ghee is nutritionally rich class of clarified butter used as a cooking medium. It is known for its taste & pure health in the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, traditional medicines, and religious rituals. It is prepared by gently heating butter, and retaining the clear liquid fat while discarding the solid residue that settled to the bottom.

The taste, texture, and color of the ghee depend on the quality of butter, source of milk, and duration of boiling. In Ayurveda, ghee is considered as a vital medicine for healing wounds, improving digestion, reducing free radicals, and boosting immune system. It can be kept at room temperature for several weeks without refrigeration.

The consumption of ghee has increased, as it is rich in fat soluble vitamins A, D, & E, helps in building strong bones, improves digestion, and reduces inflammation. The plethora of health benefits and high penetration in the emerging market are the key drivers of the market growth. Further, high disposable income and population boom are expected to present lucrative opportunities to market players. However, overconsumption of ghee could lead to cardiovascular diseases, which in turn is key factor affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

The global ghee market is segmented based on application and geography. On the basis of application, it is divided into household and industrial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Amul, Britannia, Milkfood, Madhusudan Ghee, KMF, Nestle, Verka, Gopaljee Ananda, Gowardhan, and Anik are provided in the report.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global ghee market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

The competitive landscape of the industry is provided to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Ghee Market Key Segments:

By Application

Household

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia UK Denmark Italy Norway Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Nigeria KSA Rest of LAMEA



