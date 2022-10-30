“Getting the bag from another platform”

Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” hinted that he will not be on Twitch “for lengthy” throughout his October 30 livestream.

The dialogue started when Disguised Toast revealed that he was internet hosting a sponsored section and that “it was the one motive” he was livestreaming. After some viewers inquired if Jeremy had develop into a “full-time sponsored streamer,” he replied:

“Look, let me let you know guys the reality. The reality is, I am not going to be on Twitch for lengthy. I am getting the bag from one other platform, so I am squeezing my viewers for all they received. I am doing it as a lot sponsored streams as I can earlier than I get the bag and transfer. All proper? There, I mentioned it.”

Disguised Toast claims he is “getting the bag” from one other livestreaming platform, and talks about how viewers “might assist him out”

Throughout the early moments of his October 30 broadcast, Jeremy revealed that he was internet hosting a sponsored section on his channel, and that it was the one motive he was livestreaming. He mentioned:

“I am not going to deceive you, I will be sincere with you chat, since you guys are all adults and also you guys can deal with the tough reality. The tough reality is that, I’ve a sponsored stream at the moment, and that is the one motive why I am streaming. Do not get it twisted, chat. It is not like, I like streaming. That is purely due to the sponsored stream. Don’t get it twisted.”

The streamer concluded his jest by saying that his viewers “received him”:

“All proper, fantastic! You guys received me. It is as a result of I care.”

Disguised Toast quickly seen a group member stating that he had develop into a “full-time sponsored streamer.”

Timestamp: 00:07:42

Upon studying the aforementioned remark, the Hearthstone fanatic claimed that he will not be on Twitch “for lengthy.” He added that he was “getting the bag” from different livestreaming platforms.

Jeremy then jokingly talked about how his viewers “might assist him out”:

“You already know how one can me out? Keep in mind, we’re all on this collectively. After I earn a living, we earn a living, since you guys love me and I really like you guys. Proper? So after I’m getting cash, I do not need you to assume like, I am getting cash. I would like you guys to consider it as like, ‘We’re getting cash.’ The cash goes to my checking account, let me be clear.”

Disguised Toast continued the dialog by mentioning how he “enforces” his viewers and makes them “really feel extra invested” in shopping for his merch:

“However angle I would like you guys to have, it is like, after I win in TFT (Riot Video games’ Teamfight Ways), after I win in Hearthstone, I say, ‘We gained, chat!’ That is why, you recognize, enforces chat, it is like, ‘We gained.’ Technically I am the one profitable, however after I body it as ‘Us profitable,’ you guys really feel extra invested within the end result, and subsequently you will purchase my merch.”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

The YouTube feedback part was bustling with fan reactions, as quite a few streaming group members supplied their tackle the streamer’s clip. This is what they needed to say:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the Disguised Toast’s clip (Pictures by way of POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast began streaming on Twitch in 2016, and has since gone on to draw greater than 2.7 million followers on his channel. The 30-year-old content material creator is a part of one of the crucial well-known streamer organizations referred to as OfflineTV.

