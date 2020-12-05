Get this powerful Huawei Mate 30 Pro for half the price

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will perfectly meet the expectations of those looking for a current high-end smartphone. Its power and versatility guarantee a pleasant user experience. With this model, the Chinese manufacturer has thought of a design that promises both comfort and elegance.

a concentrate of technological and photographic achievements

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the first model from the Chinese group that does not benefit from Google services due to the embargo imposed by the Trump administration. However, Huawei bypassed the measure through an APK directory, Petal Search. The latter allows you to find all the applications you want on the web. Android and Google services can also be installed there, but this is not recommended by the manufacturer. The device has a curved OLED display with a diagonal of 6.53 inches. It offers a full HD resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels and its powerful brightness ensures eye comfort, even in direct sunlight. It is possible to adjust the colorimetry by changing the color temperature.

The Kirin 990 is located under its curved plate and glass back. This powerful processor is supported by 8 GB RAM / 256 GB ROM and a Mali-G76 GPU, which enables several functions to be started and consumed at the same time. You therefore do not risk the smartphone crashing in the middle of a video game, for example. In terms of autonomy, you can trust the resistance of the lithium-ion battery.

This excellent camera phone will also delight photography enthusiasts. The point is that it has a 4 photo optical module:

a 40-megapixel main sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle, an 8-megapixel x3 telephoto lens, a TOF sensor.

It gives you the hybrid zoom option and night mode to ensure a spectacular rendering no matter what aspect of the environment the recording is made in.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

Ultra-slim, high-resolution display Liquid even when multitasking Reduce the price by almost half

