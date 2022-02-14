Get the Oscar winners right and you’ll win a trip for 2 to Los Angeles

It’s a Hollywood Channel initiative that has already started. You have until March 26 to make your choice.

“Dune” is one of the most nominated films.

For the 11th year in a row, the Hollywood Channel has launched the Oscar Guesses initiative. Until March 26th everyone can register on the website of this initiative and bet on the winners of the Oscars.

The ceremony is scheduled for March 27 at the Dolby Theater. Whoever gets the names of the winners right (or who nominates the most) wins a trip for two to Los Angeles, the Hollywood city that hosts the annual Academy Awards. It will be a five-night trip that includes premium visits to several iconic locations and entry to Universal Studios Park.

These include films such as “Power of the Dog”, “Dune”, “Belfast”, “West Side Story”, “King Richard”, “Drive My Car”, “Don’t Look Up” or “Nightmare Alley – Alley of Souls”. “. ‘, make your choice and don’t miss Oscar night to see if you’ve won a trip to Los Angeles.

Click on the gallery to find out where to see this year’s best Oscar movies.