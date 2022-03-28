Get Ready – The new Redmi Note smartphone will debut on March 29 at 8pm

If Xiaomi makes a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone or one of the existing phones from the line is released in the world, it will be the first in the line to be released. According to a tipster, the new phone is likely to be the global version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which is already available to buy at brick and mortar stores. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was released in China in October of last year. It was sold in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge earlier this year, and it costs the same.

Tweets from Xiaomi say that a new Redmi Note 11 smartphone will be shown to the world on March 29 at 8 pm GMT+8 (5:30 pm IST). In a tweet, Xiaomi says that the next Redmi Note smartphone will be the best and most powerful one yet. The image in the tweet also says “Ultimate is coming,” which could mean that a new smartphone is coming.

If Xiaomi is correct, however, the Chinese tech company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in countries all over the world soon. As we said, the global version of the smartphone has been spotted at brick-and-mortar stores. It is being sold as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, based on the picture in the tweet.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ first came out in China in October of last year, along with the rest of the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are all part of this group. The first two were released around the world in January, but they had different specs than their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was called Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G when it first came out in India at the beginning of this year. The specs of both phones are very similar.

A list of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features (expected)

It isn’t clear if Xiaomi will change the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ for the global version of the phone. Xiaomi’s tweet, on the other hand, gives us some important information about the new smartphone. People say it has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

It is also said to have a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 120W HyperCharge. This isn’t all: The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is also expected to come with a full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. JBL-powered speakers, a triple rear-facing camera set up, and a 108-megapixel main sensor are also expected.