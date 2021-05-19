Get ready: Netflix is ​​about to release a trilogy of horror films

“Rua do Medo” is based on the books by RL Stine. And there is even a teaser to be seen.

The trilogy will be released in July

Netflix announced the launch of a trilogy of horror films this Wednesday May 19th, inspired by the works of writer RL Stine, best known for his hit saga “Chills”. The films will be released every week in July.

In the Twitter account of the streaming platform you can already see a teaser with which we can also get to know some of the names that will be present in the project. Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink meet again after the success of “Stranger Things”.

“Rua do Medo” tells a 300 year old story. The first film is set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666. What all these films or parts have in common are the typical aspects of traditional slashers: masked killers and a group of teenagers trying to survive and unravel a mystery. They will be available on July 2nd, 9th and 16th.

The realization of the project was in the hands of Leigh Janiak, who revealed that she cannot wait to welcome everyone who will see her trilogy based on Stine’s books, which, although often childlike, give rise to it this time around gave bloodier films.