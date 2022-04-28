Get Ready For Bravocon 2022!! Here’re event lineup, ticket prices, and other details!!

Get on the table because BravoCon is back, and we want you to know everything related to the event. It was announced on Tuesday (April 26) that BravoCon 2022 is coming back for an even bigger star-studded and unique event.

There will be a super-fandom event in New York City from October 14 to October 16 at the Javits Center. There will be tea-spilling panels, interactive experiences, live performances, immersive activations, new content, and more exclusive shopping than ever before at the event.

Fans will be able to see their favorite shows and Bravo stars from the front row. “I’m finally going to meet you at BravoCon!” In the video above, Andy Cohen talked about the next event. People who work on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen added that “BRAVOCON IS BACK!!!”

You and over 100 of your favorite Bravolebs can meet up in New York City on October 14 and 15 for the BravoCon you deserve.” Keep an eye on this page because more information will be coming soon.

The first-of-its-kind interactive event, BravoCon, was attended by more than ten thousand people. They were able to see the huge Bravosphere come to life. The last few years have been a lot of fun, so we are excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our fans for an even more memorable year!

What is Bravocon all about?

Scheana Shay is right: It’s all going on at New York City’s Javits Center, and she’s right.

People who go to the event will be able to hop from one tea-spilling panel to the next, and they’ll get to see live performances, immersive activations, shopping opportunities, and interactive experiences as they go. Best of all, BravoCon is sure to show you new things from your favorite shows that you haven’t seen before.

What about Bravocon 2022 Lineup?

The full details for the event haven’t been released yet, but there are some Bravo celebrities that fans can expect to see at BravoCon. They will be there.

Much like BravoCon 2021, it’s possible that the stars of The Real Housewives will be at this year’s event. Some of the celebrities were on the stage more than 75 times.

Keep an eye on what happens next In the late evening, Cohen hosts a talk show called “Live,” in which he interviews people from the network. Bravo also has hit shows like Top Chef, Below Deck, and more.

How to Get Tickets for Bravocon 2022?

As of right now, Bravo TV hasn’t given us any information about how to buy tickets to BravoCon. On BravoCon’s official website, right now it says “We are very busy making the event beautiful. Please keep coming back soon for more information.”

Fans can sign up for the Bravo Insider newsletter on the website to stay up to date on the show. This year’s BravoCon is going to be in New York City at the Javits Center, and it will be in the Javits Center.

The event ticket was sold out in less than one minute in 2019, so fans should keep an eye on the news. People came to the first convention in 2019 and there were nearly 10,000 people there. There were more than 50 live events for entertainment, dozens of Bravo stars, and many more.

Conclusion

That’s all about Bravocon 2022. The event is all set to make a huge comeback in October and that with a bang. In fact, BravoCon is going to happen for the first time in 2022. The star-studded show will be back in New York City from October 14-16.

It will bring together Bravo stars from shows like The Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Million Dollar Listing, as well as Southern Charm, Top Chef, Summer House, Married to Medicine, and more.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details about the ticket launch and other information!!

