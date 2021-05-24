Get ready: CNN Portugal is coming

It is the result of an agreement with the Media Capital group that will lead to the creation of this local channel.

It’s an agreement between the American broadcaster and Media Capital.

Media Capital Group and CNN have reached an agreement that will result in the creation of CNN Portugal. This was announced on Monday, May 24th. “The channel is programmed and operated by Media Capital under license from CNN, which also provides training, advice and access to content across the CNN portfolio,” said a statement from the company, which owns TVI.

Media Capital emphasizes that the agreement “marks a new chapter in the history of television in Portugal as it represents a partnership with one of the most innovative, influential and prestigious television channels in the world”.

“CNN is a world leader in providing accurate, free, and independent information. The Media Capital group shares these values ​​and regards this agreement and the success of this partnership as extremely relevant to the future of Portuguese audiovisual media, ”the group added in a statement.

It is not yet confirmed when the channel will hit television. “After the discussion phase with the regulators and the completion of the activities, Media Capital will provide all updates and information on this project, with recognition of Portugal and the Portuguese language.”