Get In Depth Analysis Of How Covid-19 Is Impacting The Small Satellite Market | Harris Corporation Airbus Defense and Space, Boeing, Geooptics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Millennium Space Systems Inc.

Small Satellite Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Small Satellite Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Small satellite is also referred as miniaturized satellite or small sat, usually under 500kg mass. Small satellites are designed for a specific missions such as geological monitoring or communications and are often laced with a single instrument. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, around 6,200 new small satellite are expected to be launched during 2018 – 2028.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of small satellites in earth observatory for several aspects such as weather forecast and agricultural or waste land management is expected to boost the market growth. Small sat also plays a key role in disaster management. For instance, in November 2018, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched HySIS— the earth observation satellite from its Satish Dhawan Space Center. The satellite is tasked to offer data related to agriculture, forestry, soil survey, geology, coastal zone studies, inland water studies, environmental monitoring, and pollution detection from industries.

Global Small Satellite Market – Insights

Small satellites are satellites of low mass and size that are usually under 500 kg. All such satellites can be referred to as ‘small’. However, different classifications are used to categorize these satellites based on mass. Small satellites reduce the huge economic cost of launch vehicle and cost associated with its construction. This has led to increasing participation of emerging economies and startups towards satellite launch for various purposes such as communication and security. For instance, in January 2018, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched new small satellite called Microsat.

Earth observatory segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the market over the forecast period:

Earth observatory small satellites are used to monitoring civil engineering projects, especially in rural or remote areas. Therefore, increasing development of spectral imaging technologies is expected to boost demand for small satellites over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, Boeing received its first commercial order for the 502 Phoenix small satellite from HySpecIQ — a high resolution hyperspectral imaging information provider based in Washington D.C. These satellites will carry the company’s first high-resolution hyperspectral payload that is capable of providing high-fidelity spectral imaging by earth observatory.

Small Satellite Market Keyplayers: Harris Corporation Airbus Defense and Space, Boeing, Geooptics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Millennium Space Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, OHB AG, Oneweb Ltd, Planet Labs Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X), Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., and Thales Alenia Space.

Small Satellite Market Taxonomy

By satellite size:

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Picosatellite

Femtosatellite

By application type:

Earth Observation

Telecommunication

Scientific Research

Technology Demonstration

By end user:

Civil

Defense

Commercial

Government

