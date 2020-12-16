Get In Depth Analysis Of How Covid-19 Is Impacting The Portable Charger Market | SONY EUROPE B.V., Accutronics Ltd., Anker Innovations Limited, RIZK NATIONAL INDUSTRIES LLC., Platinet

Portable Charger Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Portable Charger Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Portable charger is a reusable battery that can be reused by charging it. This portable charger provides power supply for various devices such as digital camera, mobile phone, laptop and others. The size of portable charger is small, hence it is easy to carry. Portable charger is also known as power bank.

Portable chargers are useful, when one is unable to charge devices such as mobile, laptop, and others from charging point available on wall outlet or in the absence of electricity. During outing and travelling, people prefer to use portable charger to charge the devices such as mobile, laptop, and others when required.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Portable Charger Market:

Growing demand of various digital devices such as smartphones, laptop, tablet, digital camera, and other devices are expected to propel growth of the portable charger market over the forecast period. According to Coherent Market Insights, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to rise over the forecast period. Moreover, there is significant smart phone penetration in various countries such as the U.S., United Arab Emirates, U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, and others. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in United Arab Emirates and Sweden there is around 81% and 72% smartphone penetration respectively. Increasing demand for mobile devices subsequently drives portable charger market growth.

Global Portable Charger Market: Regional Insight

On the basis of region, portable charger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, Asia Pacific held a major share in the global portable charger market in 2018, owing to large number of key players in the region such as Anker Innovations Limited, Arb Accessories Pvt Ltd, Lzen Electronics, and others. Moreover, increasing number of smart phone users in various countries of Asia Pacific region is one of the factors, which is expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific portable charger market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in China the number of smartphone users increased to around 712 million in 2018 from around 676 million in 2017.

Portable Charger Market Keyplayers: SONY EUROPE B.V., Accutronics Ltd., Anker Innovations Limited, RIZK NATIONAL INDUSTRIES LLC., Platinet, Samsung SDI Co, Lzen Electronics, Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd., Belkin International, Inc., Omnicharge Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., GP Batteries International, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Voltaic Systems and ARB Accessories Private Limited

Portable Charger Market Taxonomy

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 10,000 mAh

10,001 mAh -20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

By Product Type

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Charger

Portable Charger (Electric)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Digital Cameras

Laptops

Others (Handheld Gaming Devices, Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigators, and Smart Watches)

