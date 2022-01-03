Get 33% off this magnetic wireless charger for iPhone

Apple has announced a new wireless charging system called MagSafe with its latest iPhones. Even so, the price of the brand’s accessories can be more than cool, luckily there are brands that offer models with the same technology as Belkin does.

Belkin MagSafe: an iPhone-compatible magnetic charger

There are many compatible accessories from unknown brands and these are especially important to avoid if you do not want to harm your devices. The latter actually don’t offer the same level of security as Apple or other established brands like Belkin.

This charger comes with an 18 W power adapter and a 2 meter long cable, so you can easily install it on your desk, on any piece of furniture, even if the socket is far away.

Here is the list of iPhones compatible with this MagSafe Magnetic Charger:

iPhone 13iPhone 13 ProPhone 13 Pro MaxiPhone 13 MiniiPhone 12iPhone 12Phone 12 Pro MaxiPhone 12 miniCompatible devices …

In terms of price, it is 29.99 euros instead of 44.99 euros. And for users of an Android device or accessory, we have a promotion for a dual QI induction charger from the same brand.

Why order this accessory?

IPhone compatibility power supply and 2m cable Super price

