Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market 2020-2027 | ESPROS Photonics, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies

Gesture recognition and touchless sensing are technologies which are part of paradigm in human-machine interfaces. This technology works with the goal of interpreting human gestures via mathematical algorithms.

Global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to easy adoption due to low technical complexity and increasing digitalization. Gesture control features in automobiles and smart phones are in high demand.

Gesture recognition and touchless sensing are two technologies which are part of paradigm in human-machine interfaces. This technology works with the goal of interpreting human gestures via mathematical algorithms. Gestures can originate from any state or bodily motion but commonly originate from the hand or face.

Market Drivers:

Easily adopted by end-users due to low technical complexity is driving the growth of the market

Digitization is increasing across the country which is boosting the market growth

Demand for gesture recognition is escalating in smartphones an automobiles is contributing to the growth of the market

Advancement of technology in digital electronics is a driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Absence of Haptic Sensationhinders the growth of this market

Consumption of power is high in these type of technologies which is restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

By Technology

Touch-based Gesture Recognition Multi-touch System Motion Gesture

Touchless Gesture Recognition Capacitive/Electric Field Infrared Array Ultrasonic Technology 2D Camera-Based Technology 3D Vision Technologies Stereoscopic Structured Lighting Time-Of-Flight Cameras Laser Triangulation

Rfid Technology

Camera-Based Technology

Sensors

Voice Assistance

Others

By Product

Touchless Sanitary Equipment Touchless Faucets Touchless Soap Dispensers Touchless Towel Dispensers Touchless Trashcans Hand Dryers

Touchless Biometric Touchless Fingerprint Recognition Iris Recognition Face Recognition System Voice Recognition

Others

By Industry

Automotive Consumer Electronics Smartphone Laptops & Tablets Gaming Console Smart TV Set-Top Box Head-Mount Display (HMD) Others

Healthcare

Advertisement & Communication

Defence

Finance and Banking

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Apple won key patent for future 3D UI for an In-Air gesture recognition system for controlling devices. 3D user interface enables the user to interact with games and other applications. It is designed for controlling the future 3D UI. The invention is related to use the technology with other devices and for longer distance which will help to lead gesture recognition system.

In July 2019, Håkan Persson, CEO of Neonode Inc., showcased his company’s vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser technology to demonstrate touchless sensing at Sensors Expo 2019 in San Jose, CA. Neonode’s zForce patented optical sensing technology that uses infrared light which is invisible to the human eye that assist holographic touch screen .

Competitive Analysis

Global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gesture recognition and touchless sensing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are ESPROS Photonics, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories A/S,., Cognitec Systems GmbH, North Inc., Crossmatch, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., XYZ Interactive, pmdtechnologies ag, OBLONG INDUSTRIES, INC, MetaSensor Inc., GESTURE RESEARCH, PointGrab Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG

Key players in the market include major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. This report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market.

