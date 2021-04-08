Germany X-by-wire Systems Market Development Analysis, Growth Rate and Research Outlook 2021 to 2025: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nexteer Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Germany X-by-wire Systems Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Germany X-by-wire Systems market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Germany X-by-wire Systems market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Germany X-by-wire systems market is poised to register a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Germany X-by-wire Systems Market: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nexteer Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Volkswagen Group, Orscheln Products LLC, Schaeffler AG, Audi AG, Silca Group, and others.

Market Overview:

– X-by-wire or drive-by-wire system is the use of electromechanical technology in cars to replace mechanical linkages. There are different types of x-by-wire technologies in the marketplace like throttle-by-wire systems, brake-by-wire systems, steer-by-wire systems, and park-by-wire systems. At present, this technology is implemented separately in the engine control, braking, or steering system.

– There are various benefits of drive-by-wire technology such as by replacing the conventional mechanical throttle, braking, and steering systems with electronics, which reduces servicing needs and costs.

– The X-by-wire technology has been in use in aerospace and is now finding its application in the automotive industry. One of the major factors helping the automotive manufacturers to incorporate this feature in vehicles is the availability of a variety of semiconductor ICs that are cheap and can meet the cost targets to provide the control, power, and communications required for these systems.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In 2019, Schaeffler Space Drive drive-by-wire technology comprising a triple-redundant electronic interface that operates vehicle steering, accelerator, and braking functions by wire technology for automated, autonomous, and the connected vehicle was awarded the German Mobility Prize by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

Key Market Trends

Decline in vehicle sale will hinder the Market Growth

As a result, to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, the government closed factories, shops, schools from March and asked everyone to stay at home to help curb the outbreak. One of the main industries of Germany’s economy is the automotive industry which has seen its sharpest decline in decades due to this pandemic. According to the European Commission, new car registrations in Germany decreased by 61% in April after a 38% decline in March. In addition to that country’s economy will probably shrink by 6.5% in 2020.

In May the country started easing some restrictions such as allowing shops to reopen while factories are restarting their production lines, in addition to that huge fiscal support, is announced by the German government. The total stimulus package worth USD 146 billion is announced to support companies and workers in Germany one of Europe’s largest economy to recover quickly from the pandemic.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Germany X-by-wire Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

