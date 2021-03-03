Germany Traffic Sign Recognition Market Latest Developments and Growth 2021 to 2025

Germany Traffic Sign Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Germany Traffic Sign Recognition Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Germany Traffic Sign Recognition.

The Germany traffic sign recognition market is poised to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The modern car buyers prefer autonomous driving, including parking assistance, alerts for approaching vehicles, people and objects, traffic congestion assistance, and lane departure warnings. Thereby, with the increase in the convergence of sensor- and connectivity-based solutions, these systems are critical to making decisions based on information from the surrounding environment. In this respect, TSR systems help to significantly reduce the burden on drivers, augment the safety aspects, and increase the driver’s convenience.

– Traffic signal recognition is a driver support function, which is used to notify and warn the driver about the restrictions that are effective on the road. Examples for such restrictions are speed limit zones or no-overtaking indications. The system can help the driver to maintain a permissible speed, obey the local traffic instructions, or any other urban restrictions.

– Stringent emission regulations, adoption of enhanced technologies for road safety, advancements in research into sensors, cameras, and other automobile technologies, and scaling of manufacturing of sensor-based technologies across the world are some of the drivers for traffic signal recognition enabled vehicles.

Top Leading Companies of Germany Traffic Sign Recognition Market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mobileye Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Tesla Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In 2018, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched the FLIR ThermiCam V2X, a thermal traffic sensor for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. The FLIR traffic sensor will allow vehicles and traffic infrastructure to communicate and share data through a system.

– In 2018, HELLA launched an open platform for camera-based driver assistance systems, in which it provides the possibility of updating hardware components and other software functions, such as lighting control, traffic signal recognition, pedestrian recognition, according to customer preferences.

Key Market Trends

New Technological Development will Drive the Market



Modern vehicles have become smarter and safer as more connected cars, autonomous cars, and ADAS are entering the market. The vehicle technologies which are presently available will soon be overlapped by new technologies which will require fewer human participants. Automotive companies are developing new and improved technologies for staying ahead in the market. For instance, in 2019, Audi announces the introduction of the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) service Traffic Light Information in Europe. According to that Audi will synchronize its new models with the traffic lights in Ingolstadt, Germany. After which it will be applied in other European cities from 2020 onwards. This technology will help drivers will help the drivers by displaying what speed is required to reach the next traffic light on the green in the cockpit.

Whereas in 2018, DENSO Corporation announced that it has developed a vision sensor that can detect pedestrians at night, cyclists, road signs, and driving lanes. When it is employed with a millimeter-wave radar sensor, the vision sensor allows vehicles to automatically activate emergency braking when obstacles are identified.

Apart from automotive tier 1 or tier 2 players various semiconductors and software companies have entered into the ADAS market as modern cars are becoming software governed rather than driver governed. For instance,

In 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform which is an open autonomous driving solution, This platform offers automakers a suitable solution for all three industry segments of autonomous systems, that include automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, automated highway driving, self-parking and lane-keeping assist functions.

Decline in vehicle sale will hinder the Market Growth



As a result, to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, the government closed factories, shops, schools from March and asked everyone to stay at home to help curb the outbreak. One of the main industries of Germany’s economy is the automotive industry which has seen its sharpest decline in decades due to this pandemic. According to the European Commission, new car registrations in Germany decreased by 61% in April after a 38% decline in March. In addition to that country’s economy will probably shrink by 6.5% in 2020.

In May the country started easing some restrictions such as allowing shops to reopen while factories are restarting their production lines, in addition to that huge fiscal support, is announced by the German government. The total stimulus package worth USD 146 billion is announced to support companies and workers in Germany one of Europe’s largest economy to recover quickly from the pandemic.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Germany Traffic Sign Recognition Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Germany Traffic Sign Recognition industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

