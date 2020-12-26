Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles | UniCredit Bank AG; Saferay Holding GmbH

ReportsnReports added Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

UniCredit Bank AG; Saferay Holding GmbH; RPV Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co KG; Luxcara GmbH; Commerz Real AG; BELECTRIC GmbH; Allianz SE;

Germany Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in Germany.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and Solar Photovoltaic (PV)) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Germany renewable power market and Germany Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Germany renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Germany Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar projects.

– Deal analysis of Germany Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power sources

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) sector in Germany

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable Power Dominates Germanys Power Mix

2.3 Solar PV will be the dominant source in renewable energy mix of Germany by 2030.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5 Solar PV Market, Germany

5.1 Solar PV Market, Germany, Overview

5.2 Key Findings

5.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in Germany

5.4 Solar PV Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.5 Solar PV Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.6 Solar PV Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030

5.7 Solar PV Market, Germany, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.8 Solar PV Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.9 Solar PV Market, Germany, Key Drivers

5.10 Solar PV Market, Key Restraints and Challenges

5.11 Solar PV Market, Germany, Number of Jobs (Thousands), 2011-2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Energy Act

6.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

6.4 Target Grid 2050 Concept

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2017

6.6 Offshore Wind Act 2017

6.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.8 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017)

6.9 Emission Trading Scheme

6.10 Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

6.11 Tenants Solar Power Supply

6.12 Law on Energy and Climate fund

6.13 Seventh Energy Research Program- Innovations for the Energy Transition

6.14 Feed-in Tariff for Geothermal

6.15 Feed-in Tariff for Solar PV

6.16 Feed-in Tariff for Wind Power

6.17 Feed-in Tariff for Hydropower

6.18 Feed-in-Tariff for Biopower

6.19 Renewable Energies Heat Act

6.20 Market Incentive Program

6.21 KfW Renewable Energy Program

6.22 Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance

6.23 Biofuel Quota

6.24 Biogas Subsidy

7 Solar PV Market, Germany, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: UniCredit Bank AG

7.2 Company Snapshot: Saferay Holding GmbH

7.3 Company Snapshot: RPV Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co KG

7.4 Company Snapshot: Luxcara GmbH

7.5 Company Snapshot: Commerz Real AG

7.6 Company Snapshot: BELECTRIC GmbH

7.7 Company Snapshot: Allianz SE

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer